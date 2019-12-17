Editor:
On behalf of my wife and I, as the Rotonda West Christmas Parade organizers, we want to thank all those who participated in the parade and all the volunteers that helped make it possible.
It's a lot of work, but it is very rewarding to see all the children (and adults) having a great time. This was the 13th annual Christmas Parade, the theme of which was "A Salute to our Veterans" and it was a huge success.
Each year the parade grows in size (65 entries this year) and the quality of the floats have become outstanding. Thank you to our great community that supports this event. As usual, your generosity resulted in our collecting several thousand pounds of non-perishable food as well as cash donations for Englewood Helping Hand.
We know it's early, but we are already looking forward to and making plans for 2020.
Susan and Steve Superak
Rotonda West
