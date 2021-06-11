Editor:
On behalf of the members of Vintage Motor Car Club of America I have thank-yous to several people who helped make our 16th Annual Memorial Day Car Show at Fishermen's Village a success.
First and foremost is Fishermen's Village/Kathy Burnam for hosting this popular show; DJ Tommy Brooks for coordinating the National Anthem and salute to all who gave their lives for our freedoms. VMCCA members, Biron Turecamo for directing traffic; Jim Goodwin for his excellent parking skills; Mike Gussin of the PGI Car Club and Craig Henry of the Peace River Car Club for assembling several of their members to attend; along with the general public of car enthusiasts to make up the 80-plus attendees.
Thank you all. I couldn't have done it without you! See you down the road.
Lee Royston
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.