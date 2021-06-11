Editor:

On behalf of the members of Vintage Motor Car Club of America I have thank-yous to several people who helped make our 16th Annual Memorial Day Car Show at Fishermen's Village a success.

First and foremost is Fishermen's Village/Kathy Burnam for hosting this popular show; DJ Tommy Brooks for coordinating the National Anthem and salute to all who gave their lives for our freedoms. VMCCA members, Biron Turecamo for directing traffic; Jim Goodwin for his excellent parking skills; Mike Gussin of the PGI Car Club and Craig Henry of the Peace River Car Club for assembling several of their members to attend; along with the general public of car enthusiasts to make up the 80-plus attendees.

Thank you all. I couldn't have done it without you! See you down the road.

Lee Royston

Punta Gorda

