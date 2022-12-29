Thanks to the efforts of Sharon Lonsdale, vice president of Marketing and Communications for the Venice Symphony along with Tricia Cook for Venice/Nokomis Womans Club The Venice Symphony dedicated a Holiday Weekend to the North Port Coalition for Homeless/Needy Children aka Back Pack Angels.
Ticket holders to all three sold-out performances were asked to bring a Hygiene Product for BPA. Volunteers from BPA were in the lobby to thank all the generous people donating products, Steve and Linda Warmington attended Friday evening. Saturday we had Myra Cooley, Judy Scheil and Pat Petersmark for the matinee, evening performance had Rick and Susan Ricard. These Back Pack Angel volunteers loaded their cars with hygiene products to bring back to North Port and put in Souther Storage.
We were also fortunate to have some ladies from the VNWC helping us. This was an uplifting weekend, thanking so many who are helping our children.
Back Pack Angels collects, packs and delivers hygiene products to our North Port schools, and pre-schools every month during the school year. We are trying hard to keep up with the need. December we delivered almost 1,000 bags to our North Port schools. The need is great.
We rely heavily on the generous support from individuals and our community, and like so many other non-profits we have not been able to have a recent fund-raiser. Check us out on Facebook, Items needed are on our website www.backpackangels.org. More information contact Susan Ricard sricard88@gmail.com or chat@kdwradio.com.
