I would like to thank a couple that have been walking on Beach and North Beach road picking up roadside trash. Each has an extended picker and bag and appear to enjoy a walk while helping to keep our beautiful area clean.
A big shout out of thanks to them and all that do the same! To all our residents and visitors — keep your trash in your pocket or car and dispose of properly when you can. When my husband and I moved from New England years ago we noticed a how clean the roadsides are in Florida and we all appreciate the natural beauty only!
Becky Dubowik
Englewood
