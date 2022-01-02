For the third year, the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens offered our holiday lights experience, Gardens Aglow, to the community. This year we welcomed more than 5,500 visitors, nearly doubling last year. Joy-filled comments came from our guests as they laughed and loved the hundreds of thousands of lights, the snow, their family and friends and visits with Santa. We greeted people from as far away as Naples and Sarasota as well as visiting family members from far away.
None of this could happen for our non-profit organization if it weren’t for our talented staff, and the multitude of volunteers who created the winter wonderland by hanging lights and creating the nightly experience. The sponsors of Gardens Aglow made all of this possible and we appreciate them - Merrill Lynch, Four Points by Sheraton, Nancy Prescott, Jeff Masters Electric, and Valerie Flores/Wagner-Flores Charitable Trust. Special recognition to Paul and Gale Dickman for sharing his handcrafted train engine and Drummer Boys with us, and of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus who provided awesome photo opportunities.
Thank you Punta Gorda, Charlotte County and beyond for believing in and enjoying Gardens Aglow. We invite you to visit us again and we look forward to Feb. 4-April 18, 2022 with our next exhibition, ZimSculpt: Spring in the Gardens, as 100 Zimbabwean stone sculptures will grace our botanicals and they and thousands more will be available for purchase.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.