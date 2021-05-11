Editor:

To all those helping make the 16th Hibiscus Festival, held April 30, May 1 and 2, a resounding success; sponsors, vendors, volunteers, musicians, and of course attendees, a huge thank you! It could not have happened without you!

Already looking forward to next year. Get it on your calendar, April 29, 30, and May 1, 2022!

Frank Desguin

President

Charlotte County Historical Center Society

