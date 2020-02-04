Editor:
On Jan. 17, at Outback Steakhouse (unknown to me) someone paid for my meal.
And to me that was a very big deal! Those words are small but meaningful.
Thank you. Thank you is what I want to say to you. May kindness follow you each and every day.
Josie Valcho
Port Charlotte
