Mr. Cal Thomas,
We, the board... and also the Moms, Dads, babies, siblings, and many hundreds of donors and advocates in Charlotte County, Florida are so grateful for your pro-life voice, especially as exercised in today's column: "The Sometimes Unpredictable John Roberts." Thank you. By copy, I'll also express our gratitude to the editors at the Charlotte Sun.
Our mission at the Pregnancy Careline Center of Port Charlotte is to promote life-affirming choices and to support the needs of moms and families as we model the love of Christ. Our long view is to help our clients to learn about and grow through the challenges in their lives that lead to unplanned and unwanted pregnancies, even as we help them — never at any cost to them — through troubled pregnancies and babies' first years. You will not see that happening at the "clinics" that profit from selling abortion services. #Followthemoney
We, and so many of our sister Pregnancy Resource Centers never closed during the pandemic, but rather pivoted immediately to services within CDC and State guidelines. We now permanently offer virtual mentoring services to protect and convenience our parent clients, volunteer mentors and staff.
With gratitude and our prayers for your health and happiness,
Anne Camille Talley
Board President 2020
Pregnancy Careline Center of Port Charlotte
