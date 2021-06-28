Editor:
Your coverage of Kobe Washington and his family's ongoing struggle with Kobe's leukemia has been gratifying.
To read several times in The Daily Sun about Kobe's disease and the ongoing search for a bone marrow transplant was heartbreaking but it resulted in thousands of willing donors throughout Florida and the nation registering to be tested in the hope of saving Kobe's life. Thursday's inch-high "Cancer Free" front-page column heading is proof to me that The Daily Sun and our community are truly committed to the health, wellness and education of all of our children.
Thank you for celebrating such a blessed outcome and for featuring good news on the front page!
Kathryn Gallagher
Englewood
