On the first Saturday in February, Beyond Ourselves, the community service organization of the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, held its ninth home tour fundraiser for the needy children of Charlotte County.
Although it was a rainy day, The Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour was a great success. Believe it or not, we raised just as much money as last year – $63,000. Our thanks to all the patrons who came out in the rain, the 300 volunteers, sponsors, and especially to the homeowners who opened their beautiful homes – M. Walker & E. Brittain, The Nasbys, The Eisenbeisers, The Shepherds, The Cwynars, and C. Berlon. Thank you. Also a huge appreciation to all our over 100 generous sponsors, especially our Diamond Sponsors: West Coast Builders, Harbor Homes who also provided the rest and refresh home, and Jerry Hayes Re/Max Anchor of Marina Park Realtor.
Beyond Ourselves has raise over $450,000 over its tenure of 11 years. We are proud to share all funds with the children of Charlotte County to improve their quality of life. Please visit our website to view all our activities and dispersal of money – www.beyondourselves.islessite.com
A gigantic thank you to the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association staff, Executive Director Regina Buckley, and the entire PGICA board for their continuous support for The Share the Love for the Kids Home Tour.
Join us on Feb. 6, 2021 for the 10th Share the Love for Kids Home Tour.
In appreciation to all.
Marlene Hofer
Chairperson 2020 Home Tour
