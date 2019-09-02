Editor:
On behalf of the Friends of the Punta Gorda Library, I want to thank Hector Flores, deputy county administrator, for recognizing our contributions for the new library.
It was over six years ago that Art Bruning, Bill Albers and I met with county and city officials to find funding for a much-needed new library in Punta Gorda.
It was out of those meetings that the city offered the land and the county made the decision to make the new library a Tier 1 sales tax project.
The Friends have the support of the residents, businesses and the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce. We advocated for the passage of the 1 cent sales tax and the community responded. The promise of a new library was a driving factor for some who had previously been opposed to the renewal of the 1 cent sales tax.
The Friends have donated over $200,000 to the construction and furnishing of the new library.
The Friends volunteers give their time in the Friends Bookstore and the revenue from the bookstore is a significant source of income for us. We will continue to fund library programs and donate money for library equipment and media.
We appreciate the county commissioners agreeing to name the new library the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library and dedicating the teen area to the memory of Mary Knowlton.
With the opening of the new library we will become the Friends of the Punta Gorda Charlotte Library.
See you around the library.
Katie Mazzi
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.