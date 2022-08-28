Thank you for printing the dozens of letters in support for my re-election to the Airport Authority. A heartful thanks to Charlotte County voters for their trust and confidence in re-electing me to the Airport Authority! I ran a clean campaign faced with a challenger’s fabrication of facts and false allegations.
With your support we fought the challenger’s campaign which had tens of thousands of dollars in outside PAC money from a Tampa Political Action Committee to influence the outcome of the Authority election.
Voters were bombarded by a barrage of emails with made up statements and political rhetoric. The voters recognized that my challengers verbal and printed statements showed his lack of knowledge and experience.
Thanks to my known and unknown supporters who, by word of mouth, some five dozen plus support Letters to the Editor and the dozens of people that contributed financially to the campaign.
We were endorsed by The Daily Sun newspaper, Republican Trump Club, the Liberty Caucus, the Charlotte-DeSoto Builder’s Association and Realtors.
We have been successful in protecting the Punta Gorda Airport from an unknown agenda and keep its control in the hands of the voters through the ballot box.
Our successful airport is the result of commissioners, management, staff, airport users and the community working together to take care of our existing and future air transportation needs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.