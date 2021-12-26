Each year when we start our annual Fresh Jersey Tomatoes Toy Drive for Charlotte Behavioral Health Care, we try to keep our expectations under control, which is difficult because as the toys start rolling in, we get more excited.
CBHC estimates we raised approximately 2,000 toys this year for our sixth annual drive! Not only did we deliver toys to all the children at CBHC, we donated more toys to C.A.R.E, and Valerie’s House. We are so thrilled these children had a brighter holiday.
According to Kelly Pomerville, director of Marketing/ PR for CBHC, “This year, The FJT’s really outdid themselves collecting toys and gifts for children in care at CBHC. We provided gifts for 77 families and 133 kids. These toys alleviated pressure on families who would have had to choose between purchasing holiday gifts and necessary staples. The FJT’s helped us achieve our most successful drive ever, and the staff and families at CBHC could not be more grateful.”
We want to thank everyone who donated toys and to all of the businesses who partnered with us; Copperfish Books, Dream Salon, Friendly Floors, Hessler Floor Covering, Isles Fitness, Keller Williams/The Bell Group, Lily Rivera, The Punta Gorda Chamber, Nix & Associates, The Punta Gorda Police & Fire Departments, Peace River Quilters Guild, Peace River Sail & Power Squadron, & the Wyvern Hotel.
Thank you all from the bottom of our collective hearts.
