Editor:
Thank you to all who attended and supported the recent fundraising event hosted by 2019 Leadership North Port.
It was a fun evening to support the Imagine Schools of North Port and the Loveland Center North Port Campus.
The Leadership North Port Class of 2019 thanks all the wonderful sponsors: Modern Woodmen and Corey Cyr, Fawcett Memorial Hospital, Englewood Community Hospital, Busey Bank, Achieva Credit Union, Charlotte State Bank and Trust, Visit Sarasota and Rothco Signs and Design; and the contributors of silent auction and in-kind items.
Special thanks to the Imagine School volunteers and to the Loveland Center for providing the venue for the Time Travelers Reunion and ensuring a successful event.
Proceeds will be distributed to the Imagine Schools of North Port and the Loveland Center North Port campus.
Heather Rozelle
North Port
