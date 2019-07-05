Editor:

Thank you to all who attended and supported the recent fundraising event hosted by 2019 Leadership North Port.

It was a fun evening to support the Imagine Schools of North Port and the Loveland Center North Port Campus.

The Leadership North Port Class of 2019 thanks all the wonderful sponsors: Modern Woodmen and Corey Cyr, Fawcett Memorial Hospital, Englewood Community Hospital, Busey Bank, Achieva Credit Union, Charlotte State Bank and Trust, Visit Sarasota and Rothco Signs and Design; and the contributors of silent auction and in-kind items.

Special thanks to the Imagine School volunteers and to the Loveland Center for providing the venue for the Time Travelers Reunion and ensuring a successful event.

Proceeds will be distributed to the Imagine Schools of North Port and the Loveland Center North Port campus.

Heather Rozelle

North Port

