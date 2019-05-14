Thank you for your interest in reading one of the thousands of stories (and just as many photos) on our Website. Our site remains free but we now require registration. (We do NOT ask for a credit card.) So please register. Or sign in if you've already completed the registration process.
Thank you for Reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading!
Thank you for your interest in reading one of the thousands of stories (and just as many photos) on our Website. Our site remains free but we now require registration. (We do NOT ask for a credit card.) So please register. Or sign in if you've already completed the registration process.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
On April 25, I was out to dinner with my husband and friend Susan at the End Zone in Englewood. We were all sitting around the table and never received our check. Come to find out, our check was paid for.
We were shocked and stunned the anonymous person paid for our entire check, and we realized it was because my husband, Buster, a veteran of the Vietnam War, was wearing his favorite Army hat.
The Vietnam War lasted 17½ years, in which he served for two years. He and other soldiers have given the ultimate sacrifice, not just during the war, but each deployment and enlistment.
My husband and the two of us were extremely grateful for the random act of kindness and compassion. Many do not realize how extraordinary it is to be in the military, let alone acknowledge those who have fought and served to protect our liberties, and those who could not protect their own.
To the anonymous man or woman who paid for our dinner, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.