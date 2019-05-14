Editor:

On April 25, I was out to dinner with my husband and friend Susan at the End Zone in Englewood. We were all sitting around the table and never received our check. Come to find out, our check was paid for.
We were shocked and stunned the anonymous person paid for our entire check, and we realized it was because my husband, Buster, a veteran of the Vietnam War, was wearing his favorite Army hat.
The Vietnam War lasted 17½ years, in which he served for two years. He and other soldiers have given the ultimate sacrifice, not just during the war, but each deployment and enlistment. 
My husband and the two of us were extremely grateful for the random act of kindness and compassion. Many do not realize how extraordinary it is to be in the military, let alone acknowledge those who have fought and served to protect our liberties, and those who could not protect their own.
To the anonymous man or woman who paid for our dinner, thank you from the bottom of our hearts.
 
Diane Woltman
Englewood
