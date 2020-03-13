Editor:
Speaking for all members of the Punta Gorda Rotary Club, which hosted the Taste of Punta Gorda and Beyond on March 1, I thank our wonderful community for coming out and supporting this 13th annual event, which raises funds to support local charitable organizations, provides emergency relief funds locally, and undertakes international charitable projects.
Thank you to our major sponsors: Publix Super Markets, Ingman Marine, Suncoast Credit Union, McCrory Law Firm, and Sysco West Coast Florida, Peace River Distributing, plus many other local business sponsors. Our community would be much poorer without your generous contributions.
Participating restaurants gave us a variety of culinary treats not to be matched in any other Charlotte County food event! Congratulations to first place winner The Grill at 1951, second place winner Fin's Sushi and Grill, third place winner Ephesus Mediterranean Grill, and to honorable mentions for Cafe Creole and Patsy's Caribbean Delight. And the Isles Yacht Club deserves special recognition for participating in every Taste since our Rotary Club launched it in 2007.
Thank you also to the BoogieMen, Tiki Tom and AJ, and the Charlotte High School Silver King Jazz Band for all-day music, and to the 85 festival vendors and kid's zone entertainers. This year's festival director, president-elect of the Rotary Club, Darcy Hanley, all the members of the Punta Gorda Rotary Club, Charlotte High School's Interact Club, Leo Lions, and Junior Naval ROTC, and other community volunteers made this year's festival a smooth affair. Thank you all.
James Williams
President
Punta Gorda Rotary Club
