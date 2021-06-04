Editor:

Greetings from El Jobean. I hope it is raining before this letter is printed? We are just about to be hooked up to the sewer system. Talk about being good for our waterways. Flooded septics are not good for any waterway.

A humongous thank you to Judy Joy, for the much needed many, many toiletries for the homeless. Remember, anything that you use, they can use - anything.

I have a challenge. The Jesus Loves You Ministry, is having a golf tournament Sept 11, at the Riverwood golf course. Single hole sponsor flags are $100 donation. I would like to see single people, tiny businesses and anyone.

Buy a flag. Start saving your nickels now and by the end of August we can afford it. We can out donate the big sponsors. I do not golf, but this way I can help take care of our homeless. In these times I am sure a lot of us are not more than a paycheck away from joining them in the woods. Thank you all

Pat Spence

El Jobean

