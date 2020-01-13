Editor:

I  had an unexpected medical issue arise last month.

I would like to thank the following for their loving care:

Dr. Gesheva, Dr. Stapleton, Nancy, Dr. Vendat, Fawcett One Day Surgery, Dr. Amy Fox and the staff of Absolute Radiation.

Thank you and happy new year.

Carel Ann Mulholland

Port Charlotte

