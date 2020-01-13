Editor:
I would just like to acknowledge your listening to your readers! It is greatly appreciated and very much noticed.
I emailed your newspaper about your weather page. Toronto, Ontario Canada is the largest city in all of Canada and there was only a very small notice of their weather on the map. It was barely visible. There are many Torontonians here in south Florida and we want to see what the weather is like at home for our loved ones.
Well you absolutely listened and yesterday Toronto was now listed! Thank you so much for listening to your readers.
Gayle Strofolino
North Port
