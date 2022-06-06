Many thanks to members of the Charlotte County Veterans Council and the Rotary Club of Punta Gorda for all their work which led to both a very meaningful Memorial Day service and an incredible display of a thousand U.S. flags to honor living and deceased veterans for their service to protect and preserve our freedom.
The morning observance sponsored by the Veterans Council featured many of the Memorial Day traditions that are in danger of becoming lost. There was recognition of Gold Star families, proclamations read by city and county elected officials as well as comments from a local legislator, patriotic songs led by retired veterans, and a 21-gun salute. A very special part of the program was the mingling of older retired veterans and teenage and pre-teen naval cadets who worked together to present the colors and lead the Pledge of Allegiance. A stirring presentation of Taps and a haunting bagpipe rendition of "Amazing Grace" concluded the inspiring service.
Many attendees ended the morning by visiting the Vietnam Wall of Southwest Florida or by viewing the 1,000 flags displayed on the Healing Fields of Honor organized by the Rotary Club of Punta Gorda.
We want to extend our thanks to all who were involved in creating these events that play such a special role in honoring area veterans and their families.
