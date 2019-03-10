Editor:
I’m an Englishman, married to an American, we live in Yorkshire in the UK. My mother-in-law spends the winters here in the lovely city of Punta Gorda.
My wife and I have visited annually for nearly 20 years and always enjoy our time in your community immensely.
One of the highlights for us, (in addition to deep-sea fishing for me) is the beautifully designed and well-maintained Harbour Walk — which we cycle or walk on every visit. It’s is a great credit to your civic pride and your considered, responsible appreciation of your environment.
Thank you for this precious and valuable resource which, without exaggeration, we enjoy as much as we do the High Line when visiting New York City.
Patrick Milne
Harrogate, U.K.
