When you receive extra-special service in a restaurant, to say thank you, you can increase the amount of your tip. When your hair turns out much better than usual at the salon, you increase the tip. How do you say thank you to a whole group of people for taking extra care of you during a terrible time in your life? I would like to try.
On Feb. 20, I was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at NCH in Naples. I requested the physicians get approval for all procedures from our son, Dr. Steven Shell in Port Charlotte. NCH’s final decision was to refer me to Moffitt in Tampa because this surgery was not done locally.
Our son told us about Dr. Steven Goldin in Port Charlotte and said he is the best there is. After our first interview my husband and I had total confidence in Dr. Goldin. He then referred us to Dr. Joseph and the surgery was done April 11.
I spent two days in intensive care and five days in 2-West Surgery. After two days I kept names of people I would like to thank publicly.
My first three memorable angels were Heather Wilson, Taylor Stephenson and Janeth Celis. Followed by Destiny, Yvette, Amanda and Jeanna. I am not sorry that this is the only way to acknowledge how great you all were.
And last but not least, our son had support from Dr. Goldin, Debbie, Dr. Joseph, Dr. Hayes and Bill Hawley the CEO of Fawcett. A big thank you to all at Fawcett.
Elizabeth Shell
Estero
