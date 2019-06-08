Editor:
The people of Englewood are blessed with access to outstanding medical care.
I would personally like to thank Englewood Community Hospital and their ER and ICU staff's for making sure I would have the best care that was possible when I was treated there in April.
I would also like to thank Drs. Greenberg and Pressman for their dedication, knowledge, expertise and compassion while treating me.
My thanks also go to Doctors Hospital in Sarasota and Dr. Eckert and his medical team for their outstanding devotion to their professions by performing my treatment at night after having worked a long day. I would also like to thank Dr. Joe Chirillo Jr. and his staff for their concerns and care.
So I once again thank all of these individuals and institutions named and not named.
Pete Manguse
Englewood
