Editor:
Charlotte County's Relay's are now over for 2019 and I must take this opportunity to thank all the family, friends and businesses who helped support Wilson Realty Warriors Relay Team.
Without your generous donations we would not have been able to donate almost $20,000 toward eradicating the terrible disease called cancer. It is your generosity which also funds cancer patient trips to doctors, stays at Hope Lodge, and other services offered by ACS.
I asked and you answered with open hearts and wallets this year, as you too know someone with cancer or lost someone to this killer. The researchers are funded with the nationwide Relay donations get closer and closer to finding a cure.
Think about it. Don’t you have a friend or family member that you still get to spend time with who is taking one of the recently discovered life-prolonging drugs? I bet you do.
Again thank you from our whole team and all those you have helped. God bless.
Linda Wilson
Punta Gorda
