This morning as I went to pick up my newspaper from the driveway, I heard mewing and assumed the sound was coming from the bushes. A few hours later I kept hearing the sound and went to investigate. It was coming from inside my engine!
I called my neighbor for help. He reached the Sarasota County Sherriff's Office and an Animal Officer responded within 15 minutes. I realized we were in good hands immediately.
The officer was kind, efficient, and quick. Soon a darling little grey kitten with fabulous blue eyes was rescued and on its way to the shelter, hungry, scared and overheated. MANY THANKS to Nikki Staszkiewicz for her kindness and gentleness with the tiny kitten. She definitely deserves recognition.
Cynthia Sergen
North Port
