Editor:
I recently had a biopsy at Fawcett Hospital and was impressed by the care I received.
The registration desk is handled by Deborah and Debora, who are quick and professional and have you on your way with a smile.
Next, there was Terri, who took my blood. She talked me through it and had me connected to my IV in minutes.
My two nurses Karen and Dave, who took care of me before and after the procedure, made me feel comfortable and explained things in layman's terms.
Fred in the CT scan remembered me from my last visit and he and Drew made the procedure as painless as possible.
Finally, believe it or not, Jeff Wesner, the COO, actually takes time out of his busy day to visit and check on patients. He makes you feel like your opinion of the hospital and staff matters to him.
I spend a lot of time at the hospital having tests, scans and procedures and always feel like the staff cares about each and every patient. Hospital visits are nothing to look forward to but if you have to go, Fawcett treats you like family. Thank you Jeff and all the staff at Fawcett.
Debi Deryk
Port Charlotte
