Bless you, bless you Charlotte County for your unwavering support of the Kiwanis Shoes for Kids Project. You opened your hearts, shared your time, treasures and talents. Our local families were blessed with your gracious gifts; we have delivered all of the requested sneakers to the CCPS students for the beginning of the 2021-22 academic year.
A new pair of sneakers may make the difference between coming to school or not for a local youth who is self-conscious of their tattered shoes, for a youth whose feet are aching terribly from their toes being curled for such a long period of time or for a youth whose feet are continually soaked because the soles of their sneakers are separated from the body of the shoes. Youth in Charlotte County will not have to live by these scenarios due to your graciousness. They will be given a new pair of properly fitted sneakers for the beginning of the academic year and through the year as the need arises.
The sneakers which were given or purchased came in vivid colors, some with glitter, some with lights and some even had camo soles to enhance the “coolness factor.” The youth who receive these shoes will probably never know your name; yet they will know your heart. A heart which helps another, a heart which shares it love for youth and their well being and a heart which is kind, which is good, and which is full of compassion to serve.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.