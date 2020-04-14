Editor:
To our generous neighbors, Englewood Helping Hand food pantry would like to give a special thank you to the United Methodist Women of Lighthouse United Methodist Church of Boca Grande for their donation of $25,000 and to the Boca Royale Cares Fund for their gift of $5,000 and groceries.
These generous donations, along with many other gifts from civic organizations and individuals, allow our pantry to continue to help Englewood’s less fortunate. Our goal is to remain open with a limited number of volunteers coupled with a tremendous increase in people requesting help.
A final big thank you to our all-volunteer team that is keeping the pantry running and The Englewood United Methodist Church that plays a big part in supporting our cause. The pantry is open Wednesday and Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with curbside food assistance and donation drop-offs. Check donations can be mailed to Englewood Helping Hand, Inc. at P.O. Box 791 Englewood, FL 34295 and PayPal donations can be made on their website at englewoodhelpinghand.org.
Mark Rennie
Helping Hand Inc.
Board president
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.