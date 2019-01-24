Editor:
Thank you to one writer for setting the record straight on our Canadian visitors. But you left a few things out that I would like to share with the readers of Viewpoint.
Canadians in my neighborhood are the ones who walk around picking up the trash thrown from cars. They are the ones who always say “Hello” when I’m outside and they pass by walking. They are the ones who have the best-kept homes and landscapes and rarely, if ever, cause any problems for neighbors or law enforcement.
My wife’s car stalled and refused to start at U.S. 41 and Midway. Locals drove by and cussed her, as she tried to push the car around the corner to a safe place and not impede traffic. She’s 5 feet, 2 inches tall and 125 pounds. She could barely move the car. She kept trying despite constant honking and rude shout-outs. Someone finally stopped to help her push the car into a parking lot. Who was that considerate person? You guessed it, it was a Canadian gentleman, not a local.
My wife only needed a few seconds of help, too much to expect from those of you who think Canadians are a problem. Thank God there are people here from a country that still has an old-fashioned sense of kindness to those who need a helping hand in a dangerous situation. Something that we are obviously losing here in Florida.
I hope you never have to experience what my wife did. You may be shocked at those locals you really should be disheartened with.
Rod Ruthel
Port Charlotte
