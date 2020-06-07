Editor:
On May 18, my uncle celebrated his 90th birthday by going with his wife to the Olympia restaurant in Port Charlotte for his favorite, cabbage soup.
Another patron must have overheard and when they went to pay their bill and leave they were told it was already taken care. Ralph and Nim want to say thank you to whoever this patron was. It made their day.
Candice Curtis
Port Charlotte
