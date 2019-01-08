Letter: Thanks to kindness of a stranger 49 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Editor: To the gentleman who picked me up when I fell in the parking lot on Taylor Road on Dec. 26, I am mist grateful. God bless you. Hedwig HasselePunta Gorda Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Featured Businesses Charlotte Sun 23170 Harborview Road, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 941-206-1000 Website Skin Sanctuary 1801 Shreve St, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-875-3096 Website Dan's Fan City - Leesburg 1712 Citrus Blvd, Leesburg, FL 34748 352-326-9018 Website Pet Haven 22700 Jones Loop Rd., Punta Gorda, FL 33982 941-637-0332 Website Highland Heating & Air Conditioning 941-236-6359 Quigley Eye Specialists 20600 Veterans Blvd, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 941-200-1480 Website Book Trader 2150 Tamiami Trail , Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-624-4878 Pirates Dream 3250 Placida Rd, Englewood, FL 34224 941-830-8660 Website Isabels & Annabels Mexican Restaurant 201 W. Marion Ave Suite 113, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-639-4086 Website Harper's 1026 Red Bay Terrace NW, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-629-3490 Website Forestry Resources Ecological, Inc. 850 North Indiana , Englewood, FL 34223 941-473-1403 Website The Springs at South Biscayne 6235 Hoffman St, North Port , FL 34287 800-576-4929 Website North Port Dental 14884 Tamiami Trl, North Port, FL 34287 941-426-8289 Website The Hair Loft 2828 S McCall Rd, Englewood, FL 34223 941-999-4018 Lakeland Gun Show 701 W Lime St, Lakeland, FL 33815 863-665-0092 Website Parrot Outreach Society 1205 Elizabeth St, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 941-347-8876 Website Dr. Michael Metyk DPM 3191 Harbor Blvd unit D, Port Charlotte, FL 33952 941-613-1919 Website Lifestyle Hearing Aid Center 2221-A Tamiami Trl NW, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 941-625-3366 Website Ivy's on Dearborn 446 W Dearborn St, Englewood, FL 34223 941-474-7435 Website Rich Landers Stucco, Inc. 941-497-4553 Find a local business Latest e-Edition Charlotte Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. PRO Football
