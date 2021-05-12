Editor:
Just a short note to offer thanks to the doctors and nurses who attended to me recently.
Dr. Ann McBride of Riverchase Dermatology in North Port for identifying the melanoma on my face and who referred me to Dr. Charles Rodriguez of Venice who, through very delicate and lengthy surgery, removed the cancerous growth and re-grafted my facial skin. The operating room attendants at Venice Health Park who comforted me before and after the surgery. And to Tracy, Angela and Ashley of Doctors Choice Homecare, who for two weeks came to our home each day and replaced my surgical dressings.
I cannot thank you enough.
Frank Goldschmidt
North Port
