Editor:
Thank you to the Moose Lodge on Dearborn Street for partnering with St. David's Episcopal Church in bringing a new ministry to their customers.
Ashes on the Go is about bringing belief and belonging out of the church and into the places we go everyday. It is a simple event with deep meaning, drawing on centuries of tradition, to provide a contemporary moment of grace.
We look forward to doing this again next year.
Pat Knox
Englewood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.