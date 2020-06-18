Editor:
Hi, everyone from El Jobean. Sitting on my front porch every morning watching the sun come up, you would not imagine the world could be in such turmoil.
Thank you to whoever brought the plastic containers to “JLYMinistry," and to Marguerite for the clothes, and Dotty for hand towels, and to everyone that donates to us.
In the charity business you always have requests even as small as these may seem. Now I am asking for dish soap and carryout dinner-size containers. The coalition supplies the supper food, but we supply the containers and I have to wash the humongous stainless food pans every night. We are at 1734 Cedarwood St. Port Charlotte. Thank you in advance.
Alex is now a teenager, how time flies. Life is beautiful in El Jobean. They are finally starting our sewers.
Pat Spence
El Jobean
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.