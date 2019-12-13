Editor:
I want to say a heartfelt "thankyou" to the very generous and honest person who found my lost wallet Dec. 4. I'm so grateful and appreciative for your kindness and your decision to return it, fully intact, through the Englewood CVS pharmacy drive-thru.
I want to also extend the same sentiments to the pharmacy staff who went above and beyond to protect my wallet and track me down. You all are a true blessing, and I'm so fortunate to have received this gift back from my neighbors.
Wendy Dougherty
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.