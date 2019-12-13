Editor:

I want to say a heartfelt "thankyou" to the very generous and honest person who found my lost wallet Dec. 4. I'm so grateful and appreciative for your kindness and your decision to return it, fully intact, through the Englewood CVS pharmacy drive-thru.

I want to also extend the same sentiments to the pharmacy staff who went above and beyond to protect my wallet and track me down. You all are a true blessing, and I'm so fortunate to have received this gift back from my neighbors.

Wendy Dougherty

Englewood

