Editor:

On behalf of Englewood Helping Hand Inc., we would like to thank the Lemon Bay Playhouse for donating all proceeds from the June 11 presentation of "Until Beth Do Us Part."

Every year, the playhouse sets aside an evening where all ticket sales go toward supporting our efforts for helping Englewood’s less fortunate.

Thanks to all the actors and support staff at the playhouse.

Mark Rennie

Englewood

