Editor:
Taking time to acknowledge an organization for the exemplary display of honoring our Vietnam vets in this community is honorable, patriotic and meaningful to the men who never received the accolades they should have received five decades ago.
I am talking about the ownership, management and athletes associated with the Charlotte Stone Crab organization. They have honored a Vietnam veteran many times this year with a personal history of his military service in Vietnam with awards received, a brief history of their work history, their involvement in veterans issues, volunteer efforts in the community for fellow veterans, an American tribute with the flag, the national anthem, donated tickets to family and a hands-on greeting by each player and management on the field.
My interaction with veterans after their tribute was noteworthy. They felt the tremendous honor and respect of the event and the sincerity of each player to address them on the field.
There are not enough words to express our gratitude as Vietnam veterans for the welcoming and the honor given at these games. I think I am speaking for all of us when I say, thank you for all that you have done.
Dennis McGreevy
Punta Gorda
