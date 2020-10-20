Editor:
Thank you, thank you. Since the stay-at-home mandate in March this year the Sun started book reviews. Many may not realize how important reading is. It provides for vocabulary improvement and allows for a few hours of escape from the 'real' world.
I actually expected the reviews would stop when "life went back to normal." I personally am pleased to see our newspaper has opted to continue with the reviews. Again, thank you!
Rebecca Carter
Port Charlotte
