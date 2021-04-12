Editor:
Resurrection Sunday, April 4th, Hard Road Ministries conducted our annual Son Rise Service at Bayfront Center in Punta Gorda. This event has been held at Bayfront Center for the last eight or so years and I would like to thank the folks at the YMCA for their cooperation in renting this space to us each year. Thank you!
We were blessed with the angelic voice of Nicole Christian who supplied the assembly with uplifting music and Pastor Vincent Sawyer of Victory Baptist Church with the inspiring words about our redemption in Jesus Christ. Our videographer, Nick Stamis, is always there when needed as where the members of Hard Road Ministries, CMA and ABATE Peace River Chapter. I would also like to thank the staff and management of Wawa and Panera Bread of Port Charlotte who supplied coffee and bagels. Please support these local businesses to say thanks. Both have quality products and friendly staff. Locals helping locals.
Many of you, like myself, have a very negative view about the news media and deservedly so. But let me point out that our hometown paper, The Daily Sun, must rely on sources like the AP for national and world news and, as such, when these outlets report falsely it is not the fault or bias of our local paper. We should support the efforts of The Sun and staff reporters like Daniel Suthpin who always accurately report the news of our community fairly and objectively. Locals helping locals.
Paul R. Pawlicki
Port Charlotte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.