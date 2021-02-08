Editor:
Does King Biden have one more pen left to undo everything President Trump did?
King Biden must tell the other NATO members to go back to pre-Trump days and pay what they used to pay. Then we can once again be the world’s piggy bank and we will make up the difference of billions of dollars.
Thank you, President Trump, for your hard work getting Big Pharma to produce not one, but two vaccines in record time. You have saved millions of lives. I received the first shot last week at Harold Park in Port Charlotte. So well organized and everyone courteous and professional.
Carol Murphy
Rotonda West
