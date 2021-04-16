Editor:
Sponsored by a Gulf Coast Community Foundation grant, the Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library’s March 26 Friends Family FUNdraiser was a success, thanks to the efforts all of the volunteers who worked on it.
Our typical cadre of helpers were Friends member volunteers, FOSSPL’s used bookstore staff, and board members. “Atypical” helpers were Latter Day Saints Elders Cheney and Smith, two strong young men who came for two days of setup: lifting and unboxing a plethora of books which we’d had in storage, and then on tear-down day tallying and re-boxing leftovers — all done with good cheer and kindness.
Amazingly “atypical” helpers were a coterie of Allamanda Garden Club women, led by President Lisa Colburn. They came on setup day and worked for more than four hours without breaks to open boxes upon boxes of unsorted books and to put them out in accessible displays for our used book sale shoppers. We at FOSSPL couldn’t be more grateful for the community’s support of this effort which will ultimately benefit the Shannon Staub Library and its programs.
Judy Savela
Secretary
Friends of Shannon Staub Public Library, Inc.
North Port
