Editor:
What a special blessing it is to tell you that the Kiwanis Shoes for Kids Project has met and even exceeded the shoe goal! With the wonderful gifts of our community we were able to collect 4,304 pairs of new sneakers for the local school children. The shoes have been delivered to the schools and are ready for placement on many little feet.
In uncertain and challenging times, we have bonded together hearts and hands to assist local families with a basic need. What a joyous feeling it is to be a part of this mission with you! The community, our state and country has gone through challenging days in the last 5 months and likely, there will be more ahead; as we charter new territory and a somewhat uncertain journey. However, here is what we know: Our passion for helping children, our determination to not let a child go without a new properly fitted pair of tennis shoes and our gentle hearts of serenity and peace know that in the end it is our faith which brings us together.
As the need arises, we will continue to deliver new, properly fitted sneakers to the local youth. We will do this through the support of many angels who continue to bless this project throughout the year, as we hold additional fundraisers. Thank you so very much Charlotte County, for you have given the gift of joy to our youth and have done it so graciously – bless you!
Christy Smith
Port Charlotte
