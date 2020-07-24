Editor:

So the CEO of Goya Foods goes to the White House and says nice things about President Trump. Now the Liberal Left (Democrats and Socialists) wants Goya Foods (employer of 4,000) to be boycotted.

Today, July 12, I bought $200 worth of Goya products - which will be donated to a local food pantry. Viva la Goya! Viva MAGA!

Carol Murphy

Rotonda West

