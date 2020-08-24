Editor:
Dear good people,
I am a White woman who has fought oppression all my life. Why do I do this?
I do this because I believe all people are born equal, but oppressive conditions have given some an unfair advantage. (A few circumvent oppression, but most do not.) We suffer from being poor, from working jobs we hate and that pay poorly, from being excluded, taunted and unappreciated, from poor schooling, from excessively high mortgages and rents and from marrying whom we choose.
And the targets of oppression, of sexism, anti-Semitism, racism, etc. (I can’t name all the “isms”), become angry and resentful. Some become depressed; always, their best selves are submerged.
Why have we allowed this to happen? Why do we allow 1 % of our population to own more wealth than all 99 % of us? Why do we put our faith in faithless people who we hope will save us? Why don’t we, the 99 %, ask for more? I say it is because we are fighting among ourselves – we are diverted – we have fallen for that sinister trick –“divide and conquer." Someone has peddled it and I say, “no more!”
Together — men, women, gay, straight, White, Black, brown, yellow — we can say “no more” to all oppressions, and we can declare all “isms” to be figments of someone’s imagination; they are not helping our lives, they are manipulations. No more! We're too smart to be fooled anymore!!
Myrna Charry
Port Charlotte
