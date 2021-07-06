Editor:
The feeling of losing one of your children is hard to describe, but for all the mothers and fathers I just had to try.
At first you think "what did you say? I do not think I heard you right." Then the shock starts flooding your body, unbelieving. All the questions keep picking at you as to why, how, when and where.
My tears filled my eyes. My youngest, it is not possible. Feelings flooded back over me. Then the blame of being old and surely I would go to God first. Then the blame comes. Why did I not recognize this? He was 62. It is my fault, I said. I know all the feelings and thought I could feel my heart breaking down into little pieces.
Will I ever be the same? No, I pray God help me with this. I cannot do it alone.
For all the parents who have lost a child, say you love them every day and hug them long because tomorrow is not a given.
God bless you Michael. Behave in Heaven. Love, Mom.
Betty Thomas
Punta Gorda
