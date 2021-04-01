Editor:
Most of America’s so-called “socialism” is corporate, not community programs that benefit real people. We live in a society where we should always strive to collaborate and make life better for our fellow citizens. Everyone benefits in that kind of a country — people and businesses alike. We need to ignore the incessant Fox News-like political smears and bogeyman labels because we are not becoming like communist Russia or Cuba, despite all of the phony right-wing outrage against a so-called “liberal socialist agenda.”
Free enterprise, as we know it, too often gets unqualified praise. In the USA there is presently no such thing as free enterprise without generous doses of socialized pollution, socialized business subsidies, socialized corporate tax loopholes and looting the public treasury to benefit corporations and the wealthy — all paid for by society.
Capitalists may be the most dangerous socialists on the planet. Their lobbyists and money work tirelessly to undermine public policy and legislation intended to check a general disregard for workers and the environment, leaving us with climate change staring us in the face. They do everything possible to evade costs for the pollution-based side effects of their enterprises, and generously invest part of those undeserved gains into hardcore politics, propaganda and disinformation (windmills don’t cause brain cancer, Mr. Trump).
Don’t fall for the far-right panic messages about “socialism.” Anti-social Republicans want to destroy Social Security, Medicare and pre-existing medical condition insurance coverage. We need to elect Democrats, not anti-social Republicans
Phillip Robinson
Englewood
