Editor:

In today's world: The world we live in is being bombarded with many problems that mankind cannot solve.

The world is in constituent turmoil over water, climate, food shortages, population growth, pollution, and diseases of all sorts.

And the world leaders who are undecided on what to do with all the problems that the whole world is facing.

But the biggest problem we face is not believing God and His word which is contained in the Holy Bible.


Matthew 24 verses 6, 7 and 8. "And ye shall hear of wars and rumors of wars: see that ye be not troubled for all these things must come to pass, but the end is not yet."

"For nation shall rise against nation, kingdom against kingdom, there shall be famines and pestilences, and earth-quakes, in diverse places."

"All these are the beginning of sorrows."

Marvin Coad

Port Charlotte

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments