A very basic, generic question is at issue today. Should a president, any president, at any time, ask a foreign government for help in getting elected or re-elected? To date not a single Republican, not one, has answered this question when asked, they have steadfastly remained evasive.

Rather they have replied that asking foreign governments for election assistance ‘is not a crime,’ ‘is no big deal,’ ‘we do that all the time,’ ‘get over it.’ Not one Republican has said on the record, “No, we should not be asking foreign governments for help in American elections.” Not one!

To me this is an open invitation for Russia, China etc. to open up super-Pacs in America. And not just to sway presidential elections but to sway senators, governors, state prosecutors, judges etc. There is no end to this interference once the camel’s nose is invited under the tent.

How about you personally? Do you believe it is OK for a president, any president, at any time, to ask a foreign government for help in getting elected? Your answer is important.

Mike Deignan

Punta Gorda

