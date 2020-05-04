Editor:

The sun will come out tomorrow, or soon after. To reference A Cal Thomas commentary of April 19.

"Birds sing after a storm; shouldn't people feel free to delight in whatever sunlight remains to them?"

Rose Kennedy 1890-1995

"No bird soars too high if he soars with his own wings."

William Blake 1757-1827

"There is nothing in which the birds differ more from man than the way in which they can build and yet leave the landscape as it was before."

Robert Lynd 1879-1949

"Use what talent you possess: The woods would be very silent if no birds sang there except those that sang best."

Henry Van Dyke

When thou seest an eagle, thou seest apportion of genius; lift up thy head."

William Blake 757-1827

"Houston, Tranquility Base here, the eagle has landed."

Apollo 11 moon mission — July 1969

Armstrong, Aldrin, Collins

Alan P. Lessman

Punta Gorda

