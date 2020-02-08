Editor:
A writer with a PE and PhD had an interesting letter in the paper on Jan. 29 about our brain.
He lives in Englewood and is an example of the many hidden experts who have retired and moved to our area. Among books he has authored is, “Introduction to Creativity and Innovation for Engineers."
It may be possible that humans can control better their urges for both the good as well as the bad traits. Alcoholism addiction, sex addiction, impatience and numerous undesirable characteristics haunt human’s personal conduct.
We are told that our three pounds of brain matter demand nearly 20% of the body’s blood supply to manage the some 100 billion neurons. Big business in a small area!
Some reports state that neurons group together in reward or pleasure centers that can increase in size, and number of neurons, giving birth to both good and bad habits. Our brain can and does grow and when challenged new neurons develop. Use it or lose it! Challenge your brain to do more. These groupings of neurons seem to demonstrate almost human qualities of scheming to get their way then grow to demand more of the same.
Mindfulness teaches that we can control some of our brain's wild actions such as impatience, etc. by what they call the 5-2-5 breathing drill. Breathing in for 5 second, hold for 2 and breath out for five in a half dozen repeats seems to kick the brain's neurons that were running rampant back to idle speed. It works!
John P Derr
Port Charlotte
